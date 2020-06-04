Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jimee D. Lambert vs. William E. Lambert. Dissolution.

Amber L. Chandler vs. Justin L. Chandler. Dissolution.

Danny Miller vs. Marcey Miller. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

April L. Tandy. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Dallas B. Newman et al vs. Gilliam Electric et al. Small claims over $100.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Beva L. Green. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jennifer Wilson. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Tisha Hall. Suit on account.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Danial Smith. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Kenneth Kern. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Lois J. Ortiz. Breach of contract.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Venancio J. Mata et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

Ridson O. Darra Jr. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Anngela L. Ehmes. Endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Larry Tacker. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Terrie Thomas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Lori Webb. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Margarita Castro de Paz. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Shayleigh D. Estep. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams. Guilty plea. 120 days incarceration, jail.

Mathue G. Forrest. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jeanette Marie Kindellan. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

Jeri Byrd. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

