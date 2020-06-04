April 8

• Paige Behm, with the McDonald County Health Department, and Gregg Sweeten, with McDonald County Emergency Management, updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. Discussed were campgrounds and watercraft rentals. At this time, campgrounds can be open and practice social distancing.

All watercraft rentals and bus transport are currently prohibited.

Three McDonald County residents have tested positive. Two of those cases have recovered and have been released from isolation. One case still remains in isolation.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $84,039.74.

April 13

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten gave Commissioners an update on covid-19 in McDonald County. Four residents have tested positive. Two of those cases have recovered and have been released from isolation. Two cases still remain in isolation.

April 15

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten gave Commissioners an update on covid-19 in McDonald County. Four residents have tested positive. Two of those cases have recovered and have been released from isolation. Two cases still remain in isolation.

April 20

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. Four McDonald County residents have tested positive, all four of these cases have recovered and have been released from isolation.

There are currently no positive cases in McDonald County.

All residents are strongly encouraged to continue following Stay at Home Orders and to continue to practice social distancing when conducting necessary outings.

April 22

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten gave Commissioners an update on covid-19 in McDonald County. At this time, there are no new positive cases.

April 27

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. Currently, McDonald County has no new positive cases. Commission discussed McDonald County employees and the current update of covid-19 cases. Based upon the data obtained from several sources, McDonald County Courthouse offices will return to normal staffing Monday, May 4. The Courthouse will remain locked to the public with some curbside services available.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $345,902.27.

