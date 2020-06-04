This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 9

Stephanie Bailey, 30, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, passing bad check and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Katherine May Gregory, 30, Bentonville, Ark., displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, out-of-state fugitive, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat

May 10

James Grant Icenogle, 33, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 12

Stormee S. Jones, 23, Prairie Grove, Ark., fraudulent use of credit/debit device

May 14

Bart Darren Link, 58, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Harold Leon Milliken, 47, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 15

Tim Aaron Preston, 22, Pierce City, probation violation

May 16

Brayan Angel Apolonio, 24, Noel, probation violation

Johnny James, 42, Goodman, burglary and violation of order of protection for adult

Brett Brandon Reinke, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and armed criminal action

May 17

Ashlee Baker, 23, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

May 18

Christopher C. Lasley, 43, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and fraudulent use of credit/debit device

