What's On The Ballot? by Megan Davis | July 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Missouri voters will have the opportunity to vote for municipal-, county- and state-wide officials as well as for or against a number of ballot issues, including:

• For or against Constitutional Amendment No. 2, which reads as follows:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

Adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years-old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act;

• Prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid, and;

• Require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid Expansion?

State government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion. Local governments expect costs to decrease by an unknown amount.

• Yes

• No

Another ballot question is: Shall the Board of Alderman of the City of Goodman, Missouri, provide by ordinance for the appointment of a Collector as provided by the Statutes of the State of Missouri?

• Yes

• No

Also on the ballot are the following positions and subsequent candidates, by party affiliation:

Republican (R)

-- Governor

• Raleigh Ritter

• Mike Parson

• James W. (Jim) Neely

• Saundra McDowell

-- Lieutenant Governor

• Arnie C. (A.C.) Dienoff

• Mike Kehoe

• Aaron T. Wisdom

• Mike Carter

-- Secretary of State

• John R. (Jay) Ashcroft

-- State Treasurer

• Scott Fitzpatrick

-- Attorney General

• Eric Schmitt

-- State Representative of the 7th District

• Eric Harleman

• Kevin VanStory

• Steve Chentnik

• Billy Long

• Camille Lombardi-Olive

-- Senator of the 29th District

• Mike Moon

• David Cole

-- State Representative of the 159th District

• Dirk Deaton

• Mark Bartley

Democratic (D)

-- Governor

• Nicole Galloway

• Jimmie Matthews

• Antoin Johnson

• Eric Morrison

• Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem

-- Lieutenant Governor

• Gregory A. Upchurch

• Alissia Canady

-- Secretary of State

• Yinka Faleti

-- State Treasurer

• Vicki Lorenz Englund

-- Attorney General

• Rich Finneran

• Elad Gross

-- State Representative of the 7th District

• Teresa Montseny

Libertarian (L)

-- Governor

• Rik Combs

-- Lieutenant Governor

• Bill Slantz

-- Secretary of State

• Carl Herman Freese

-- State Treasurer

• Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff

-- Attorney General

• Kevin C. Babcock

-- State Representative of the 7th District

• Kevin Craig

Green (G)

-- Governor

• Jerome Howard Bauer

-- Lieutenant Governor

• Kelly Dragoo

-- Secretary of State

• Paul Lehmann

- State Treasurer

• Joseph Civettini

Constitution (C)

-- Secretary of State

• Paul Venable

Polling Locations by Precinct

* indicates a new location

• 1/2: Anderson East and West

First Baptist Church

1 Friendship Lane, Anderson, Mo. 64831 (across from McDonald County High School)

• 3: Buffalo Hart

Hart Baptist Church

25 Hart Road, Seneca, Mo. 64862 (intersection of Highway B and Highway 43)

• 5/6/18: Richwood Elkhorn Center at Longview*

McDonald County Road Barn

16393 E. Highway 76, Rocky Comfort, Mo. 64861

• 7/8: Elk River East and West*

Noel City Hall

201 S. Railroad St., Noel, Mo. 64854

• 9/10: Erie Goodman and Erie McNatt

Goodman First Baptist Church

144 E. Main St., Goodman, Mo. 64843

• 11: McMillen Coy

Lonestar Holiness Church

197 Lonestar Road, Anderson Mo. 64831 (one-quarter mile behind former Mid-Tec office)

• 12: McMillen Tiff

Tiff City Community Center

106 Chase St., Tiff City, Mo. 64868

• 13: Mountain

Mountain Bible Church

285 Mountain Road., Washburn, Mo. 65772

• 14: Pineville Lanagan

Lanagan Baptist Church

205 Pearl St., Lanagan, Mo. 64847

• 15/16: Pineville North and South

602 Jesse James Road, Pineville, Mo. 64856

• 17: Prairie

Southwest City Fire Station

100 Route J, Southwest City, Mo. 64863

• 19: White Rock

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

2938 Rains Road, Jane, Mo. 64856

