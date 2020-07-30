On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Missouri voters will have the opportunity to vote for municipal-, county- and state-wide officials as well as for or against a number of ballot issues, including:
• For or against Constitutional Amendment No. 2, which reads as follows:
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
Adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years-old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act;
• Prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid, and;
• Require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid Expansion?
State government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion. Local governments expect costs to decrease by an unknown amount.
• Yes
• No
Another ballot question is: Shall the Board of Alderman of the City of Goodman, Missouri, provide by ordinance for the appointment of a Collector as provided by the Statutes of the State of Missouri?
• Yes
• No
Also on the ballot are the following positions and subsequent candidates, by party affiliation:
Republican (R)
-- Governor
• Raleigh Ritter
• Mike Parson
• James W. (Jim) Neely
• Saundra McDowell
-- Lieutenant Governor
• Arnie C. (A.C.) Dienoff
• Mike Kehoe
• Aaron T. Wisdom
• Mike Carter
-- Secretary of State
• John R. (Jay) Ashcroft
-- State Treasurer
• Scott Fitzpatrick
-- Attorney General
• Eric Schmitt
-- State Representative of the 7th District
• Eric Harleman
• Kevin VanStory
• Steve Chentnik
• Billy Long
• Camille Lombardi-Olive
-- Senator of the 29th District
• Mike Moon
• David Cole
-- State Representative of the 159th District
• Dirk Deaton
• Mark Bartley
Democratic (D)
-- Governor
• Nicole Galloway
• Jimmie Matthews
• Antoin Johnson
• Eric Morrison
• Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem
-- Lieutenant Governor
• Gregory A. Upchurch
• Alissia Canady
-- Secretary of State
• Yinka Faleti
-- State Treasurer
• Vicki Lorenz Englund
-- Attorney General
• Rich Finneran
• Elad Gross
-- State Representative of the 7th District
• Teresa Montseny
Libertarian (L)
-- Governor
• Rik Combs
-- Lieutenant Governor
• Bill Slantz
-- Secretary of State
• Carl Herman Freese
-- State Treasurer
• Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff
-- Attorney General
• Kevin C. Babcock
-- State Representative of the 7th District
• Kevin Craig
Green (G)
-- Governor
• Jerome Howard Bauer
-- Lieutenant Governor
• Kelly Dragoo
-- Secretary of State
• Paul Lehmann
- State Treasurer
• Joseph Civettini
Constitution (C)
-- Secretary of State
• Paul Venable
Polling Locations by Precinct
* indicates a new location
• 1/2: Anderson East and West
First Baptist Church
1 Friendship Lane, Anderson, Mo. 64831 (across from McDonald County High School)
• 3: Buffalo Hart
Hart Baptist Church
25 Hart Road, Seneca, Mo. 64862 (intersection of Highway B and Highway 43)
• 5/6/18: Richwood Elkhorn Center at Longview*
McDonald County Road Barn
16393 E. Highway 76, Rocky Comfort, Mo. 64861
• 7/8: Elk River East and West*
Noel City Hall
201 S. Railroad St., Noel, Mo. 64854
• 9/10: Erie Goodman and Erie McNatt
Goodman First Baptist Church
144 E. Main St., Goodman, Mo. 64843
• 11: McMillen Coy
Lonestar Holiness Church
197 Lonestar Road, Anderson Mo. 64831 (one-quarter mile behind former Mid-Tec office)
• 12: McMillen Tiff
Tiff City Community Center
106 Chase St., Tiff City, Mo. 64868
• 13: Mountain
Mountain Bible Church
285 Mountain Road., Washburn, Mo. 65772
• 14: Pineville Lanagan
Lanagan Baptist Church
205 Pearl St., Lanagan, Mo. 64847
• 15/16: Pineville North and South
602 Jesse James Road, Pineville, Mo. 64856
• 17: Prairie
Southwest City Fire Station
100 Route J, Southwest City, Mo. 64863
• 19: White Rock
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
2938 Rains Road, Jane, Mo. 64856