Southwest City's board of alderman discussed the scope and specifications of repairs needed at the Honey Creek Dam during the Tuesday evening meeting.

At the previous meeting, Mayor David Blake, Alderman Shain Scott and Alderman Joe Carpenter were asked to review the damage individually and create a rough draft of proposed repairs.

Carpenter presented council members with a tentative bid request for review, suggestions and approval.

In this document Carpenter explained that the north levy had washed out during heavy flooding which allowed the creek to begin bypassing the dam. He went on to request a bid for filling and compacting the subsequent void to resist erosion. He asked that the fill be equal to the top of the original levy and the dam's wing wall.

After some discussion, the council decided that bidders should source their material of choice and determine how many loads are needed. The council will request the method and percentage of compaction in the bid as well as require all bidders be in attendance at a pre-bid meeting to review the project site. It was also decided to pay the contractor in two installments, the first being 60 percent of the total and the second the remaining 40 percent.

Carpenter said he would make the agreed upon adjustments to the specifications and present a final bid request draft at the next meeting.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued three tickets, taken four reports, assisted with one lock-out and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice. Gow noted that one report was taken for a missing elderly individual and another was taken for a cow that bailed out of a trailer. He said both were located and returned home.

Gow announced that the department has received an automated external defibrillator (AED) worth more than $10,000 from the Department of Defense as well as nearly $3,000 of additional, assorted equipment.

Reports for the Fire Department and the Public Works Department were unavailable because Shane Clark was working a motor vehicle accident.

Alderman Amber Killion gave the administrative report on behalf of Clerk Krystal Austen. Killion said Austen has received her acceptance letter from the Missouri State Treasurer to become a Public Notary. Austen has 90 days to secure a surety bond and be sworn-in by the McDonald County Clerk.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to begin compiling a list of insured and reputable contractors that can be called on to complete a project in the event of an emergency repair or public safety issue. Mayor Blake asked that alderman bring "names and numbers" of potentials to be approved at the next meeting;

• Discussed adjusting the minimum purchase requirement for quotes and bids.