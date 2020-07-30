COURTESY PHOTO/The semi in question was hauling a load of Templeton Rye. Emergency responders worked from daybreak until mid-day to clear the vehicle from the roadway and remove any related debris.

COURTESY PHOTO/The semi in question was hauling a load of Templeton Rye. Emergency responders worked from daybreak until mid-day to clear the vehicle from the roadway and remove any related debris.

COURTESY PHOTO/The semi in question was hauling a load of Templeton Rye. Emergency responders worked from daybreak until mid-day to clear the vehicle from the roadway and remove any related debris.

COURTESY PHOTO/The semi in question was hauling a load of Templeton Rye. Emergency responders worked from daybreak until mid-day to clear the vehicle from the roadway and remove any related debris.

COURTESY PHOTO/In the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22 a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Highway 71B near the Missouri-Arkansas border overturned. A tow truck can be seen carefully hoisting the semi back on to four wheels.

COURTESY PHOTO/In the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22 a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Highway 71B near the Missouri-Arkansas border overturned. A tow truck can be seen carefully hoisting the semi back on to four wheels.

COURTESY PHOTO/In the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22 a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Highway 71B near the Missouri-Arkansas border overturned. A tow truck can be seen carefully hoisting the semi back on to four wheels.