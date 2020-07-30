Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
McDonald County Fair Sheep Show by Rachel Dickerson | July 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman won Overall Ewe during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman won Overall Ewe during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman won Overall Ewe during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman won Overall Ewe during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis won Overall Market Buckle during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis won Overall Market Buckle during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis won Overall Market Buckle during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis, right, is presented the 4-H Rate of Gain buckle for sheep by Andrew Sherman at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis, right, is presented the 4-H Rate of Gain buckle for sheep by Andrew Sherman at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis, right, is presented the 4-H Rate of Gain buckle for sheep by Andrew Sherman at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The sheep show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The sheep show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The sheep show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis won Overall Market Buckle during the sheep show at the McDonald County Fair.
photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kole Lewis, right, is presented the 4-H Rate of Gain buckle for sheep by Andrew Sherman at the McDonald County Fair.
photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The sheep show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT