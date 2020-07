Devin Cooper and Elizabeth Cooper to Charlene Lynn Champagne. County Fair. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Julia Mae Mustain Hines to Linna Louise Hines Renner. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Bonnie M. Jessen, Paul Aif Pitts, Trenton Jessen, Jessica Jessen, Jay Douglas Jessen and Jay Carl Jessen, deceased, to Bonnie M. Jessen, Trenton Jessen, Nicole Jessen, James Taylor Jessen and Douglas Jay Jessen. Bella Ridge Estates. Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Vernon Stephens and Tracy Stephens to Steven G. Stephens and Brooke Stephens. Sec 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeffrey S. Bell and Leslie Chalaine Bell to Adam James Titel and Kimberly A. Titel. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Myra Herrington and Jeremy Herrington to John Watts and Darla Watts. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Vernon Stephens and Tracy Stephens to Jody L. Bullard. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Patty Norman and Tracy Norman to Jerry Blake and Shelly Rosson. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Phillip Camerer to Lakeview Farms, LLC. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry Fry to Daniel M. Grey and Christina Marie Grey. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Stanley G. Odle and Linda J. Odle to Keith Ward. Sec. 10, Twp. 22 Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Hazelbaker to American Equity Funding, Inc. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth E. Ferdig to Crystal Lane Ferdig. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Crystal Lane Ferdig to Troy Richard Dreyer and Debra Kay Dreyer. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 19, Twp. 21. Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Glenna Epps to Todd Bertalotta. Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Carson and Kimberly Carson to Daniel Benningfield and Roberta Benningfield. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Adam Smith and Sasha Smith to Michael Lucariello. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to David Teague. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. L.E. Coonrod Sub-division. Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.