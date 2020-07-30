High School students intending to play a fall sport who are in need of an activity bus to get them to and from practice are asked to email the appropriate coach with a name and location for pickup so a headcount, and transportation, can be acquired.
• Football -- Coach Hoover
• Volleyball -- Coach Grab
• Softball -- Coach Alumbaugh
• Soccer -- Coach Delatorre
• Cross Country -- Coach McFarland
• Girl's Golf -- Coach Harbaugh
