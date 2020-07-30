High School students intending to play a fall sport who are in need of an activity bus to get them to and from practice are asked to email the appropriate coach with a name and location for pickup so a headcount, and transportation, can be acquired.

• Football -- Coach Hoover

[email protected]

• Volleyball -- Coach Grab

[email protected]

• Softball -- Coach Alumbaugh

[email protected]

• Soccer -- Coach Delatorre

[email protected]

• Cross Country -- Coach McFarland

[email protected]

• Girl's Golf -- Coach Harbaugh

[email protected]