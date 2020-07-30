Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ernest L. Hartley vs. Kristina K. Hartley. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Alvaro Flores. Failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of a vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Joseph Ezra Brown III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Michael L. Burrage III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cody Allen Cade. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Teresa S. Miller. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Pamela M. Berger et al. Suit on account.

Jacquelyn Seits vs. Mike Ford et al. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. David Greenup. Suit on account.

One Main Financial Group, LLC vs. Austin Byrd. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Chance Holland. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Amber D. Piziali. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Jenifer McGonigal. Suit on account.

Jeanie Keel vs. Deloris Grinder et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Donaka Delane Wagner. Passing bad check.

Jason A. Stewart. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Loren E. Walter. Passing bad check.

Brenton Scott Robinson. Theft/stealing.

Spencer James Daniels. Trespassing and assault.

Timothy Wilhite. Passing bad check.

Alvaro Flores. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and endangering the welfare of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

James Garland Taylor II. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Antonio Parra. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonathan G. Geren. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christian Sullivan Triplett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Felonies:

Rebecca N. Willis. Passing bad check.

Rickie G. Willis. Passing bad check.

Christopher C. Lasley. Tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Brenton Robinson. Burglary.

Jacob Ray Boyd. Assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge/shoot firearm at/or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, motor vehicle or building/habitable structure -- persistent offender and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Gerald J. Jenkinson Jr. Failure to register as a sex offender.

Katlynn M. Coutu. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Hannah B. Bryant. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin Marquez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lynnaia Metz. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Stephen A. Groth. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sydney L. Foster. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shelby D. Wilhite. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kenneth M. Allen. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Elizabeth Blevins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Samantha Bunch. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Hopkins Investments, LLC vs. Ann Burpo. Replevin. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jose D. Aguilar Cruz. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jimmy E. Anderson. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ricko K. Atin. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $134.

Antonia Estrada Barton. DWI -- alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

David O. Brown. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael L. Burrage III. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

David D. Bice. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.