Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bucket Calf Competitors by Rachel Dickerson | July 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 5- and 6-year-old division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair are pictured.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 5- and 6-year-old division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair are pictured.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 5- and 6-year-old division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair are pictured.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 5- and 6-year-old division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair are pictured.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 7- and 8-year-old division of the bucket calf show are pictured. Left, Quincy Morgan, right, Easton Sherman.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 7- and 8-year-old division of the bucket calf show are pictured. Left, Quincy Morgan, right, Easton Sherman.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 7- and 8-year-old division of the bucket calf show are pictured. Left, Quincy Morgan, right, Easton Sherman.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The bucket calf show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The bucket calf show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The bucket calf show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Creek Wilson was the winner of the 5- and 6-year-olds division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair. He is a son of Trent and Shyann Wilson.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Creek Wilson was the winner of the 5- and 6-year-olds division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair. He is a son of Trent and Shyann Wilson.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Creek Wilson was the winner of the 5- and 6-year-olds division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair. He is a son of Trent and Shyann Wilson.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman, right, winner of the 7- and 8-year-olds bucket calf division, is pictured with judge Lacy Barrett. Easton is a son of Samantha and Andrew Sherman.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman, right, winner of the 7- and 8-year-olds bucket calf division, is pictured with judge Lacy Barrett. Easton is a son of Samantha and Andrew Sherman.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman, right, winner of the 7- and 8-year-olds bucket calf division, is pictured with judge Lacy Barrett. Easton is a son of Samantha and Andrew Sherman.

photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The competitors in the 7- and 8-year-old division of the bucket calf show are pictured. Left, Quincy Morgan, right, Easton Sherman.
photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The bucket calf show is judged at the McDonald County Fair.
photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Creek Wilson was the winner of the 5- and 6-year olds division of the bucket calf show at the McDonald County Fair. He is a son of Trent and Shyann Wilson.
photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Easton Sherman, right, winner of the 7- and 8-year-olds bucket calf division, is pictured with judge Lacy Barrett. Easton is a son of Samantha and Andrew Sherman.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT