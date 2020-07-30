This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 5

Eric Brendon Benton, 35, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Fernando Galicia-Salazar, 50, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Nikkie Rene Himes, 27, Webb City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Angela Holland, no age given, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Shawn Michael Jones, 30, Anderson, open container, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Kayla Briann Thompson, 25, Granby, Okla., DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

July 6

Andrea Lyn Collins, 35, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Melissa K. Jones, 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, burglary and possession of stolen property

Felipe Antonio Mejia-Moreno, 46, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Terra Faith Smith, 41, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

July 7

Joeh Delacruz, 21, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Goodman, assault and abuse or neglect of a child

July 8

Michael Lee Brown, 31, Neosho, assault and unlawful use of a weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

Tyler Anthony Matthews, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Juan Fransisco Melendez, 43, Southwest City, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Angoluk Niffang, 42, no address given, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jessie Rhodes, 26, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

July 9

Jose Alvarado Lopez, 20, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Toby Richard Moppin, 21, Pineville, exceeded posted speed limit

July 10

Justin Dale Baker, 23, Joplin, theft/stealing

Raydun Calven Flory, 25, Goodman, burglary, obstructing government operations, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-state fugitive

Tristan Hall, 35, Osawatomie, Kan., DWI -- alcohol

John John, 27, Bethel Heights, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Ashley Victoria Mace, 25, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

July 11

Natalie Marie Andrews, 33, Quincy, Ill., theft/stealing

Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Roff, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol

Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 51, no address given, trespassing

Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 50, Jane, possession of methamphetamine precursors

William J. McKinney, 28, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Teliipioohaililani Pa, 32, Anderson, domestic assault