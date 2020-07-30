This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 5
Eric Brendon Benton, 35, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Fernando Galicia-Salazar, 50, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Nikkie Rene Himes, 27, Webb City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Angela Holland, no age given, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Shawn Michael Jones, 30, Anderson, open container, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Kayla Briann Thompson, 25, Granby, Okla., DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
July 6
Andrea Lyn Collins, 35, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Melissa K. Jones, 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, burglary and possession of stolen property
Felipe Antonio Mejia-Moreno, 46, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Terra Faith Smith, 41, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
July 7
Joeh Delacruz, 21, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Goodman, assault and abuse or neglect of a child
July 8
Michael Lee Brown, 31, Neosho, assault and unlawful use of a weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method
Tyler Anthony Matthews, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Juan Fransisco Melendez, 43, Southwest City, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Angoluk Niffang, 42, no address given, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jessie Rhodes, 26, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
July 9
Jose Alvarado Lopez, 20, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Toby Richard Moppin, 21, Pineville, exceeded posted speed limit
July 10
Justin Dale Baker, 23, Joplin, theft/stealing
Raydun Calven Flory, 25, Goodman, burglary, obstructing government operations, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-state fugitive
Tristan Hall, 35, Osawatomie, Kan., DWI -- alcohol
John John, 27, Bethel Heights, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
Ashley Victoria Mace, 25, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
July 11
Natalie Marie Andrews, 33, Quincy, Ill., theft/stealing
Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Roff, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol
Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 51, no address given, trespassing
Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 50, Jane, possession of methamphetamine precursors
William J. McKinney, 28, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Teliipioohaililani Pa, 32, Anderson, domestic assault