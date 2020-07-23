Those wishing to learn more about local candidates running for office in the Aug. 4 election have the chance to do so next week.

The McDonald County Republican Club is hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center.

All local candidates will be invited to speak. Social distancing and other safety measures will be observed.

The Republican Club will not be having a regular July meeting.

For questions, contact Tanya Lewis 417-456-9089 or Erin Willis 417-223-2890.