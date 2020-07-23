Wendell Dean Alexander

April 25, 1941

July 20, 2020

Wendell Dean Alexander, 79, of Gravette, Ark., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his daughter's home with family by his side.

He was born April 25, 1941, in Arvada, Colo., to the late Joseph and Esther (Lennen) Alexander. He married Willa Dean Rogers on May 24, 1960, in Miami, Okla. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Ark. He was a farmer and a former rodeo club president in Gravette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Glynn Alexander, Samuel Alexander, Stella Orten, Leroy Alexander, Levern Alexander, Dale Alexander, Joseph Alexander, Edna Schaffer, Ellen O'Neill; and great-granddaughter, Macee Grace LaBrecque.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Willa Dean Alexander; five children, Wesley Alexander (Sharon), Warren Alexander (Sheri), Wenna Crowley (Don), Waunema LaBrecque (David), Annette Smyser (Randy); a brother, Billy Gene Alexander; three sisters, Xollie Buffer, Bonnie Schaffer, Betty Wilkins; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Alexander will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Larry Hendren officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Bill Beauchamp

May 30, 1937

July 15, 2020

Bill Beauchamp, 83, died peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with family around him.

He was born in Spaulding, Ill., May 30, 1937, to Edgar and Marie (Stone) Beauchamp. He was first married to Donna McCubbin. He attended the Blessed Hope Church in Goodman, Mo. He attended technical school at DeVry Institute in Chicago and was a mechanic in both Illinois and Missouri for many years. He was a representative of Ozark National Life and Pioneer Mutual Fund Investments for 10 years. He became a rancher of Beefmasters. He married Dorothy (Shields) Honeyman Aug. 22, 1980, and made a home in Goodman. They enjoyed promoting The McDonald County Historical Society activities and attending gospel singings in the area.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Clinton; siblings, Aaron and Kenneth Beauchamp, Louise (Walt) Hensley, Virginia (Roy) Neff, all of Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy; one brother, Tom (Marilyn) Beauchamp; one sister, Beverly (Paul) Black both of Illinois; two daughters, Michelle (Gary) Clemons, Joplin, Karen Beauchamp, Monett; Dorothy's children, Marla Raylene (Fred) Lamb, Ark., Keith Honeyman, Goodman; and 13 grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Howard Cemetery in Goodman with the Rev. Brian Lester and Duane Garren officiating.

Memorials may be made to McDonald County Historical Society.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Mark V. Emery

March 10, 1959

July 11, 2020

Mark V. Emery, age 61, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

A funeral service celebrating Mark's life was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083, followed by a burial at Raymore Cemetery in Raymore, Missouri. Visitation was held the evening before on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cullen Funeral Home.

Born in Gravette, Arkansas, on March 10, 1959, Mark was the son of Walter Vernon Emery and Margie Gale (Thompson) Emery. Mark attended school in Republic, Mo., where he was an accomplished athlete in track, baseball, basketball and football, always very competitive. His family moved to Raytown, Missouri, where Mark got his GED and began college early. He completed his Associate of Arts at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, while living with his grandparents, Gale and Ida Belle Thompson in Lanagan, Missouri. There he met and fell in love with Kimmie Barker. In May 1978 Mark and Kimmie were married, and Mark went to work in the computer industry in Kansas City. He also completed his Bachelor of Science at Park College in Parkville, Mo., graduating Magna Cum Laude. In 1983, they moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued technical sales in the computer industry. Mark was thrilled when their first child, Olivia, was born in Santa Monica. They moved to Charlotte, N.C., where son, John and daughter, Grace were born, and Mark moved into sales in the telecommunications industry. Olivia, John and Grace were Mark's greatest pride and joy. He always enjoyed time and activities with his children. In the later part of Mark's life, he was stricken with severe back degeneration and pain, followed with other health issues. He was a dad, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and coach, and will be missed by many.

Mark was a member of World Revival Church in south Kansas City, Missouri. Mark enjoyed shooting and developing his own film, drawing and painting. He also loved reading, and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. But Mark's greatest joy was his children and spending time with family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Kenneth Barker.

He leaves behind his loving wife of over 42 years, Kim Emery; parents, Walter and Margie Emery; son, John Vernon Emery; two daughters, Olivia Rose Riportella (husband Nicholas) and Elizabeth Grace Emery; mother-in-law, Hester Haney; sister, Pamela Emery Chase (husband Steve); sister-in-law, Shelley Paul (husband Jim); brother-in-law, Matthew Barker (wife Lisa); and six nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278.

PAID OBITUARY

Virginia Lee Gardner

Feb. 16, 1934

July 14, 2020

Virginia Lee "Toots" Gardner, 86, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Anderson, Mo., to William and Marie (Perry) Shaver. She was raised and attended school in Anderson and was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. On March 6, 1949, in Anderson, she married Wesley Eugene "Gene" Gardner. Early on she worked as a secretary for Dr. Fountain in Noel, owner-operator of a chicken breeder farm as well as owner with her husband in the operation of Gardner Service Station & Towing. She was a crafter and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and attending arts and craft fairs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ern Clark; her husband of 65 years, Gene Gardner on Aug. 25, 2014; and a brother, George Shaver.

Survivors are her three children, Rita Stephens (Rick) of Rocky Comfort, Jerry Gardner (Peggy) of Anderson and Betty Pruitt (Audie) of Jane; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pineville Cemetery with Galeon Smith officiating.

Memorials are being directed to the Pineville Cemetery Care Fund c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Charlie Hussong

Dec. 17, 1946

July 20, 2020

Charlie Hussong, 73, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Joplin to the late John Arthur and Mabel Joanna (Ball) Hussong. He served his county in the U.S. Army. He moved to Anderson 13 years ago from Carl Junction. He worked as a trucker for over 35 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hussong; a daughter, Rachel Hussong; and a brother, John Antonio Hussong.

Survivors are his wife of nine years, Cynthia Warner; daughters, Stacy Clemonds, Chrystal Haase, Candy Roberts, Tabatha Foreman; five sons, Ivan Hussong, Bobby Hussong, Bobby Murphy, Charlie Murphy, Johney Hussong; a brother, Tony Hussong; a sister, Joyce Watson; and 25 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Osborne Cemetery in Joplin. Friends may pay their respects at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Services have been entrusted to the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Nancy Mae Lancaster

May 6, 1927

July 16, 2020

Nancy Mae Lancaster, 93, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Shiloh Health and Rehab in Springdale.

She was born May 6, 1927, to Martin and Malinda (Neal) Brown in Brumley, Mo. She was married for 29 years to Claude Lancaster on Nov. 7, 1977, in Garden City, Kan. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 220, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Southwest City, Mo. She was the first mother of the Demolay Masonic Brothers in Southwest City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Lancaster; and four siblings, Weaver Brown, June Brown, A.P. Dwyer and Mildred Rogers.

Survivors are her three sons, Everett Earl "Red" Smith (Jody) of Southwest City, Larry Gene Smith (Rebecca) of Tulsa, Okla., Mark Wayne Smith (Debbie) of Rogers, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, with the Rev. Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Southwest City Cemetery Association, C/O Glen Adams, P.O. Box 360, Southwest City, MO 64863.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Betty G. Peck

March 25, 1920

July 18, 2020

Betty Peck, 100, of Lanagan, Mo., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center, where she had been a resident for 20 years.

She was born in Fedor, Texas, on March 25, 1920, to Carl and Bertha Kaiser. She married Edmond Peck in 1944 and they had one child, Rose Mary, who survives; she is also survived by Carole Peck of Noel, Mo.

She was a resident of Lanagan and enjoyed gardening, cooking and her work at Blue Star Canning Factory, Hudson Foods and the Ginger Blue Inn, and was a lover of cats. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1934.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Lanagan Cemetery in Lanagan with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Online condolences at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Christopher Jason Seifert

July 24, 1981

July 14, 2020

Christopher Jason "Spanky" Seifert, 38, of Rogers, Ark., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

He was born July 24, 1981, in Tahlequah, Okla., to James and Kimberly (Seifert) Patterson. He enjoyed music and he sang and played the guitar. He also enjoyed fishing and horticulture. He was a member of the New Life Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Seifert.

Survivors are his parents, James Patterson of Noel, Mo., Kimberly Seifert Patterson of Rogers; his son, Darren Hawkins of Ada, Okla.; grandparents, Elmo Wilson of Hulbert, Okla., Ruth Ann Patterson of Neosho, Mo., David Patterson and Vivian of Neosho; siblings, Jindy Patterson and David Cacares of Noel, Chelsey Holloway and Austin of Bentonville, Ark., Allen Patterson and Hannah Irvin of Noel; and his fiancée, Heather Thompson of Anderson, Mo.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with Brother Bill Hackworth officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

