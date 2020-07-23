Missouri State Veterinarian, Dr. Steve Strubberg, announced Missouri's first case of vesicular stomatitis on Tuesday, July 14.

A horse in Newton County was tested and diagnosed with the viral disease which primarily affects horses, cattle and swine but can occasionally infect sheep and goats as well.

Pursuant to that diagnosis, the Missouri Department of Agriculture has published guidelines for shows and fairs. The Board of Directors of the McDonald County Fair has reviewed those guidelines and consulted with a local veterinarian regarding vesicular stomatitis and the impact it may have on the McDonald County Fair.

Based on the recommendation of the local veterinarian and the guidelines set forth by the Department of Agriculture, the board will require all horses, cattle, dairy goats, meat goats and sheep to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) prior to unloading any of the listed animals at the McDonald County Fair.

At this time, based on the recommendation from a local veterinarian, swine will not be required to have a CVI to unload/exhibit at the McDonald County Fair. However, the situation with vesicular stomatitis is rapidly evolving, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture may change its stance on CVI's for swine at any time.

A press release from fair officials on Thursday, July 17, reads:

"With the McDonald County Fair set to begin on Thursday, July 23, the board realizes the requirements of CVI for animals is short notice and may create undue hardship on some exhibitors, but the board believes the safety of the animals exhibiting at the McDonald County Fair is a priority. If you are unable to obtain a CVI or need help with resources to obtain a CVI for your animal(s), please contact the superintendent for your species.

• Horses – Randi Sumler, 479-799-8327

• Beef Cattle – Gene Smith, 417-845-3970

• Dairy Cattle – Jonathan Pierce, 417-850-9547

• Dairy and Meat Goats – Tina and Ollie Kinslow, 417-669-2914

• Sheep – Jimmy and Heather Thacker, 417-846-3457"

Furthermore, the Missouri Department of Agriculture has specifically requested that the following language be included in the CVI:

"I have examined the animal(s) represented on this certificate of veterinary inspection and have found no clinical signs of vesicular stomatitis and they have not originated from a premises under quarantine for vesicular stomatitis."

After careful deliberation and consultation with two local veterinarians, the 2020 McDonald County Youth Horse Show scheduled for Sunday, July 26, will be cancelled due to the threat of vesicular stomatitis.The remaining livestock shows scheduled for Thursday through Saturday will proceed as planned. Those with questions can contact the Youth Horse Show Superintendent, Randi Sumler, at 479-799-8327.

If you have any questions regarding CVIs, please call one of the superintendents above, call 417-850-9547 or email [email protected]