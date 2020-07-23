MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Local crafters displayed a variety of talents with a variety of mediums in the 2019 McDonald County Fair, from Tina Kinslow's intricate woodworked signs to Rhonda Helms' acryclic and chalk works created on metal.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Addison Blake, 11, of Southwest City, took a moment to hit the hay with her beloved cow, Diamond, after a day full of events at the 2019 McDonald County Fair.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Whitehead siblings, of Anderson, opted for a magical, Harry Potter-themed costume for the 2019 McDonald County Fair Dog Show. (L to R) Carolie, Atticus, Norah and Zelda pose with Cinch the Corgi.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One team competing in the Goat Milking Contest humorously supplemented their collection with store bought milk after hearing another team had won last year.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ellie Pierce constructed a fantasy fairy garden complete with a white horse, a slide and thriving flora and fauna that won a purple ribbon last year.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Visitors to the 2019 McDonald County Fair were given the opportunity to make handmade vanilla ice cream at a booth sponsored by the McDonald County Farm Bureau. Shaking, rolling, and spinning techniques were all tested.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brothers Jase and Kade Blevins pose proudly with their Grand Champion racing turtle, Lightning McQueen, after winning the final heat of the 2019 Turtle Race.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The newly-crowned 2019 McDonald County Fair Little Miss, Quincy Morgan, showcased her turtle Lucy, the littlest " and hopefully luckiest" turtle competing in the Turtle Race last year.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Seph Aviah, 6, gave his turtle, "Shelly," a bit of TLC to prepare him for his impending race last year. Despite Aviah's altruistic affections, Shelly still attemped to snip at him.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tyler Sprenkle (right) gets a stern swat after going rogue last year and attempting to sneak milk from a competing team's goat after discovering that his team's goat was dry.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kirsten Bruegel and her Great Dane, Whisper, were chosen as 2019 Grand Champion of the Dog Costume Contest by way of crowd vote. Whisper was dressed as the Chic-fil-A's cow mascot.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS An intricate wooden star was crafted, stained and skillfully assembled by a resident of the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson and displayed at the 2019 McDonald County Fair.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS An award-winning quilt, made by Darla Martin of Anderson, features patches depicting a farm scene, an antique truck and an ornate flower pattern during the display of indoor exhibits last year. Each image was created by detail-heavy cross-stitching.

