To maintain social distancing while displaying indoor exhibits with fair volunteers present, the McDonald County Fair will be allowing no more than 10 exhibitors inside the fair building at once during dropoff.

Organizers ask that participants try to limit to one family member per family dropping off exhibits on Thursday to aid in reducing wait time. Indoor exhibits will only be applicable to exhibitors 18 and under this year.

If you need a specific time to drop off, please call indoor superintendent Neal Hutton at 417-399-7747 to schedule that time.

Masks will be required indoors at dropoff. Additionally, to better align with the protocols requested by the health department, exhibitors will be allowed to pick up their works between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

As usual, the McDonald County Fair cannot be held responsible for any exhibits not retrieved on Saturday.

All premium checks for indoor exhibits will be mailed to awardees.

Organizers apologize for any inconvenience that this adds to the dropoff and pickup for all exhibitors, but they are striving for the health and best interest of the participants at the McDonald County Fair.

Indoor exhibits can be entered on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 8 a.m., and must be submitted by noon.

There will be no fair cleanup days scheduled.