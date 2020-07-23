FILE PHOTO The 2019 Fair Queen Riley Huston, left, Little Miss Quincy Morgan and Princess Macy Reece were crowned at last year's coronation.

FILE PHOTO The 2019 Fair Queen Riley Huston, left, Little Miss Quincy Morgan and Princess Macy Reece were crowned at last year's coronation.

FILE PHOTO The 2019 Fair Queen Riley Huston, left, Little Miss Quincy Morgan and Princess Macy Reece were crowned at last year's coronation.

FILE PHOTO The 2019 Fair Queen Riley Huston, left, Little Miss Quincy Morgan and Princess Macy Reece were crowned at last year's coronation.