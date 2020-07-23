Division I

The following cases were filed:

Summer S. Rock vs. Christopher E. Sarver. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Matthew Wayne Rash. Failed to properly affix/display tab on motor vehicle license plate.

Robert L. Thomas Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Samuel Leon Gothard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cortez L. Jordan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lonnie G. Snow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sharlyn K. Kline. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth Leroy Puckett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael L. Burrage III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chloe A. Pittman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kierra Leann Weber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Christopher McKinsey. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Scott H. Brubaker. Operated as inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Henry Andre. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Luz C. Enrique Cifuentes. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Peyto L. Fowler. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Aaliyah Victory Almaraz. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Anthony Levi Dobias Castillo. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Amadiyah Malynn Hames. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Luis E. Madrig. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jennifer Ramirez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Iris B. Galdamez-Depaz. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Beth Whittle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb Thomas Roger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raissa J. Rodriguez Elias. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Michael L. Burrage III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin L. Schoof. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany A. Francis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan S. Henry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mackenzie Omen Wright. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Heidi L. Vetter. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Tre Bien J. Gilbert. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Wise Q. Hansen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Astri Y. Montague-Perez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carlos A. Marcos. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amanda N. Ford. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

James Evans Johnny. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Mabeli Araujo. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Zachary B. Icenagle. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Travis Caine Kellogg. Driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Nicholas D. Dill. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Kenneth Amy. Theft/stealing.

Taylor D. Johnson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Felonies:

Amanda D. Barnes. Non-support.

Rodrigo Ortiz. Unlawful use of a weapon -- exhibiting and armed criminal action.

Susan K. Steele. Assault and armed criminal action.

Crystal D. Hahn. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Laci B. Thole. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.