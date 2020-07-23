The McDonald County Fair has undergone some changes this year, but it will go on this week.

Facing the covid-19 pandemic, the fair committee made the decision to forgo various events, including the coronation, livestock auction, tiny tot contest, dog show, goat milking contest, etc. Then, as covid-19 infections rose in the county, and at the recommendation of the McDonald County Health Department, the fair committee made the decision to push the event back a week in order to have more time between the Newton County Fair and the McDonald County Fair in case of covid-19 exposure for exhibitors.

The fair committee has adopted other safety measures as well. Masks will be required by the health department for everyone over the age of two, and social distancing will be required based on CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available. The cook shack will be closed, so everyone should bring their own water to drink.

The schedule of events is:

Thursday

11 a.m. -- Scarecrow contest judging

1 to 5 p.m. -- Judging of indoor exhibits

2 p.m. -- Dairy goats

6 p.m. -- Bucket calf

7 p.m. -- Dairy cattle

Friday

9 a.m. -- Swine

10 a.m. -- Rabbits

2 p.m. -- Beef

6 p.m. -- Poultry

Saturday

9 a.m. -- Sheep

Noon -- Meat goats

TBD -- Release of indoor exhibits