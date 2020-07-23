Jane Cemetery

The Jane Cemetery has formed its articles of association and has been assigned its own employee identification number. It also has set up a new bank account at the First Community Bank of Jane. All donations may be sent to:

Jane Cemetery, c/o First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Hwy. 71, Jane, MO 64856

For additional information, contact Secretary Chad Slinkard at 417-827-2602.