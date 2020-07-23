Jane Cemetery
The Jane Cemetery has formed its articles of association and has been assigned its own employee identification number. It also has set up a new bank account at the First Community Bank of Jane. All donations may be sent to:
Jane Cemetery, c/o First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Hwy. 71, Jane, MO 64856
For additional information, contact Secretary Chad Slinkard at 417-827-2602.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.