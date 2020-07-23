This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 28
Tyler Michael Clifford, 25, Lee's Summit, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and DWI -- alcohol
Summer R. Henrichs, 23, Grandview, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing
June 29
William Darrow Johnson, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child
Jackie Denice Wren, 51, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
June 30
Jimmy R. Bennett, 61, Anderson, passing bad check
Thomas E. Glidden, 43, Pineville, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle plate, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
David Molina, 48, Southwest City, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm -- exhibiting
July 2
Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, disorderly conduct
Daniel Fields, 26, Lanagan, theft/stealing
Latosha Marie Ralston, 31, Granby, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon
July 3
Johnathan Almaraz, 20, Siloam Springs, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Vincent Andon, 41, Noel, domestic assault
Carmelo Burgos, 26, Springfield, probation violation
Joshua P. Cranford, 32, Garfield, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
John Ahren Gardner II, 22, Noel, expired license
Tommas James McGuire, 24, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Tommas Jeffrey McGuire, 44, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended
Johnathan E. Mejia-Santos, 23, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Danielle Webb, 47, Goodman, passing bad check
James D. Wilcox, 48, Noel, non-support, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by the Department of Revenue since vehicle was acquired/built
July 4
Erick Cordon-Iteriano, 28, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Sergio Deras-Orellana, 26, no address given, expired license
Cristian Alexander Flores Ocampo, 27, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Salvador Gonzalez, 19, no address given, DWI -- alcohol
Jones K. Jacobi, 22, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Robert McGuffey, 39, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- drug intoxication, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest
Jose E.V. Robles, 33, Kansas City, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended, making false report, DWI -- alcohol and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Emily Belle Faith Slaven, 30, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit
Sonya Natosha Slaven, 45, Anderson, assault, domestic assault and escape or attempted escape from custody
Hacket Smith, 52, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Joshua Smoke, 22, Salina, Okla., domestic assault and property damage