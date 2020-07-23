This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 28

Tyler Michael Clifford, 25, Lee's Summit, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and DWI -- alcohol

Summer R. Henrichs, 23, Grandview, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing

June 29

William Darrow Johnson, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child

Jackie Denice Wren, 51, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

June 30

Jimmy R. Bennett, 61, Anderson, passing bad check

Thomas E. Glidden, 43, Pineville, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle plate, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

David Molina, 48, Southwest City, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm -- exhibiting

July 2

Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, disorderly conduct

Daniel Fields, 26, Lanagan, theft/stealing

Latosha Marie Ralston, 31, Granby, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon

July 3

Johnathan Almaraz, 20, Siloam Springs, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Vincent Andon, 41, Noel, domestic assault

Carmelo Burgos, 26, Springfield, probation violation

Joshua P. Cranford, 32, Garfield, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

John Ahren Gardner II, 22, Noel, expired license

Tommas James McGuire, 24, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Tommas Jeffrey McGuire, 44, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended

Johnathan E. Mejia-Santos, 23, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Danielle Webb, 47, Goodman, passing bad check

James D. Wilcox, 48, Noel, non-support, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by the Department of Revenue since vehicle was acquired/built

July 4

Erick Cordon-Iteriano, 28, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Sergio Deras-Orellana, 26, no address given, expired license

Cristian Alexander Flores Ocampo, 27, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Salvador Gonzalez, 19, no address given, DWI -- alcohol

Jones K. Jacobi, 22, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Robert McGuffey, 39, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- drug intoxication, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest

Jose E.V. Robles, 33, Kansas City, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended, making false report, DWI -- alcohol and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Emily Belle Faith Slaven, 30, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit

Sonya Natosha Slaven, 45, Anderson, assault, domestic assault and escape or attempted escape from custody

Hacket Smith, 52, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Joshua Smoke, 22, Salina, Okla., domestic assault and property damage