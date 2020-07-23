At Tuesday's meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen, Mayor Gregg Sweeten told members about a request for speed bumps and a crosswalk.

Sweeten said he had been approached by the owner of restaurant Haven 55 on Havenhurst Drive, who said that, when cars have been parked on both sides of the street, customers have almost been hit by cars driving down the street because the pedestrians are walking between the parked vehicles and are unable to be seen by motorists. The owner wanted to know if the city could put in a crosswalk and speed bumps.

Sweeten said four speed bumps would cost a little more than $500.

"I'd hate for someone to get hit," he said.

Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders said the rubber speed bumps are great because they can be taken up in the winter or used in other places.

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley said the rubber ones would last three or four years.

No vote was taken because the $500 is less than a budget expenditure requiring a board vote.

Sweeten told the board about a report the city received from a company that did an engineering study on the well on Mountain Ridge. The city received a grant to have the study completed.

The well has too much radionuclide, Sweeten said. The government allows a certain amount, and if the water source has too much, it cannot be used as a public water source, he said. Sweeten explained that, eight or nine years ago, the city put in a pump to supply the houses on Mountain Ridge with water from the city's good well, but, as future growth occurs, the city will need to get the backup well working and build a tower there. The engineering company recommended building a radionuclide treatment center and constructing a 70-foot tower, he said.

Sweeten said there are several options for moving forward, and the city is trying to determine the best, most economical option.

Marshal Chris Owens asked for permission to purchase a bed cover for the department's new truck. He said he found one for $840. Sweeten recommended the city wait on the purchase "because we're trying not to spend a lot."

Sweeten also reported the Chuckwagon Gang will present a concert on Aug. 29 on the square and feed people. The phone company will cover the cost, he said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a new sewer pump;

• Approved the purchase of three check valves totaling $2,881;

• Approved bills in the amount of $110,274, which included the marshal's new truck and a yearly workman's comp payment.