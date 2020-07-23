Anderson's board of alderman heard about, and decided on, a number of issues brought forth by residents on Tuesday evening -- including a broken sewer line, a neglected property and a rumored sewage lagoon.

Ron and Johnese Johnston, of Goodman, approached the council regarding a property in town that they own as of January and the subsequent water and sewer issue they unknowingly purchased. Johnese explained that poor placement of water and sewer lines caused back-up in the basement of the home and accrued bills from water usage, track hoe operation and plumbing totaling close to $1,000. She asked the city to consider adjusting the water bill or offsetting expenses in some way.

Alderman Gene Cantrell said he had reviewed photos of the situation and believes the city to be responsible for the error. The council agreed to pay half the damages.

Brian Hall, a resident of 417 First Street, spoke about a mobile home at the neighboring property of 501 First Street. Hall said that the home has been vacant for more than two months and the yard has become overgrown, causing vermin issues for surrounding properties.

Police Chief Seth Daniels said he visited the home on Monday, found it uninhabited and left a warning on the door. If action is not taken within two weeks, a court date will then be issued. Daniels noted that he and other officers have visited the property and cited the property owners multiple times.

Alderman Chester Neel suggested allowing the property owners time to maintain the area and then proceed with the condemnation process if action isn't taken.

State Representative hopeful Mark Bartley provided the council with information regarding a property south of Anderson where there have been allegations of sewage dumping. Bartley said the alleged location is within 100 yards of Indian Creek, along a slope, allowing for potential overflow and future contamination if dumping occurs.

Bartley inquired about city ordinances regarding wastewater treatment that could affect this action and asked about reviewing past soil tests from the area.

The council then heard from Brenda Henderson, who said she had heard talk of the city doing away with the police department's K-9 unit. As the mother of a son and grandmother of a granddaughter, who both went missing and were located by K-9 units, she urged the council to retain the unit.

"For god's sake, don't get rid of your dogs," she said. "And if you only have one, get two."

The council assured Henderson that there were no plans to get rid of the city's K-9 unit.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels reported that the newly purchased 2019 Ford Explorer is receiving a few final touches and will then be in service.

Daniels also submitted a letter of resignation, effective at the end of the week. Mayor Wilson noted that the council hates to see Daniels leave but wishes him the best. The council accepted Daniels' resignation.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has answered 48 calls for service.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that a canopy has been purchased for use at the bi-monthly Farmer's Markets. He noted that he is working on installing electric service for the location at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets. The council also discussed picnic tables for the area. Shoemaker said that the newly purchased asphalt packer has arrived and an auto-flush hydrant is being delivered.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase and installation of GPS in nine city vehicles at a cost of $197.55 per month;

• Approved the purchase of new flashlights to keep on fire engines;

• Granted raises for two city employees;

• Paid bills in the amount of $73,850.16.