COURTESY PHOTO/Rob Hall, as pictured on the front of the 2020 Fair Book dedicated to him.

The 2020 McDonald County Fair Book is dedicated to long-time contributor, Rob Hall. Hall has been a figurehead in McDonald County's agriculture community for more than a decade. He has served as head of McDonald County High School's Agriculture Department, FFA advisor and an integral part of fair operations.

The dedication of the book reads,

"Thank you, Rob, for your many years of service to the fair and the community."