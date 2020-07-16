One woman is in police custody and two Southwest City children are once again safe at home following an abduction, turned Amber Alert, last week.

Hilda Melendez-Arreita, 35, the non-custodial parent of the 4- and 8-year-old children, faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary after she allegedly forced her way into a residence at 67 Johnson Drive in Southwest City at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Melendez-Arreita is said to have then assaulted the children's caretaker and fled with the children in an unknown direction. Reports indicated the vehicle may have been en route to Mexico with Melendez-Arreita's mother, Betty, accompanying her, as well.

Later that afternoon, the vehicle and the suspect's matriarch were located in Stroud, Okla., but Melendez-Arreita and the children were nowhere to be seen. They were believed to be on foot in the Tulsa area.

Melendez-Arreita turned herself and her children in at the Miami (Okla.) Police Department at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, after a sprint across state lines.

According to Mo Casenet, Melendez-Arreita is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5.