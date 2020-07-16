Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Seniors Start Their Engines In Drive-Thru Graduation July 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Demi Meador (center) receives her diploma from McDonald County School Board President Frank Woods (right) as McDonald County High School Principal Julie Holloway (left) helps direct students during the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Demi Meador (center) receives her diploma from McDonald County School Board president Frank Woods (right) as McDonald County High School principal Julie Holloway (left) helps direct students during the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Demi Meador (center) receives her diploma from McDonald County School Board president Frank Woods (right) as McDonald County High School principal Julie Holloway (left) helps direct students during the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Demi Meador (center) receives her diploma from McDonald County School Board president Frank Woods (right) as McDonald County High School principal Julie Holloway (left) helps direct students during the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Family and friends cheered as seniors Cale Adamson and Sam Whitehill stepped out of the bus to receive their diplomas. Two hundred, fifty-six students graduated from McDonald County High School in a drive-thru ceremony on Friday, July 10.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Family and friends cheered as seniors Cale Adamson and Sam Whitehill stepped out of the bus to receive their diplomas. Two hundred, fifty-six students graduated from McDonald County High School in a drive-thru ceremony on Friday, July 10.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Family and friends cheered as seniors Cale Adamson and Sam Whitehill stepped out of the bus to receive their diplomas. Two hundred, fifty-six students graduated from McDonald County High School in a drive-thru ceremony on Friday, July 10.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School seniors and their families drove through graduation in style with decorated cars, trucks, limos and even a bus.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School seniors and their families drove through graduation in style with decorated cars, trucks, limos and even a bus.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School seniors and their families drove through graduation in style with decorated cars, trucks, limos and even a bus.

Brittany Sartin/McDonald County Press

photo
Family and friends cheered as seniors Cale Adamson and Sam Whitehill stepped out of the bus to receive their diplomas. 256 students graduated from McDonald County High School in a drive-thru ceremony on Friday, July 10.
photo
McDonald County High School seniors and their families drove through graduation in style with decorated cars, trucks, limos and even a bus.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT