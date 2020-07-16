Mabel Eva Hatzfeld

Jan. 12, 1926

March 17, 2020

Mabel Eva Hatzfeld, 94, of Bentonville, Ark., formerly of Southwest City, Mo., died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, while at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

She was born Jan. 12, 1926, in Washburn, Mo., to Wilfred C. and Martha Adeline (Reece) Snider. She was raised and attended school in Southwest City. On Dec. 24, 1943, she married Raymond John Hatzfeld. She worked as a cook for nearly 20 years at the Southwest City School. She was a longtime member of the Southwest City First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Raymond Hatzfeld on Feb. 5, 2005; and two siblings, Carl Junior Snider and Lolita McGlothlin.

She is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Baker (Charles) of Rogers, Ark., and Debra Hopper (John) of Bentonville; and four grandchildren.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Southwest City Cemetery with Brother Rob Grimm officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Meghan Renee Ridenhour

Sept. 20, 1989

June 24, 2020

Meghan Renee Ridenhour, 30, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, due to the illness of addiction.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1989, in San Antonio, Texas, at Wilford Hall, on Lackland Air Force Base. She loved animals of all sorts and enjoyed her time with family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather.

She leaves behind her daughter, Holland; her parents; her brother, Ethan; and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family with burial taking place at Heaven's Gate Cemetery.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.