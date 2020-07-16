John Poyner to Shurback Properties, LLC. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 8, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Poyner Properties, LLC to Shurback Properties, LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33; Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; and Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon and St. Clair Addition. Lot 48 and Lot 49. McDonald County, Mo.

Susan Ward and George Ward to Gean Boyer and Zachary Boyer. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna K. Underwood to Allie C. Carr and Donald L. Carr. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 57. McDonald County, Mo.

Peggy J. Morey and Edward Morey to Judy Lee Heston. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Wells Fargo Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Ruth Parmely, Carl Parmely, Mark Lauderdale and Ruby Lauderdale to Brad Johnson. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jill Coble and Nicholis Coble to Coble Enterprises, LLC. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. C.L. Bowler. Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Arvest Bank to P&B MH Mortgage Company. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 21. Sulphur Springs. Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna K. Underwood to Roberto Falcon and Ana Sanchez Tapia. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Natasha Davies and Benjamin Davies to Angela James and Daniel L. James. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Sonya Lynn Vacenovsky and Todd Vacenovsky to S. Anglin and Associates #12, LLC. Lanagan's Addition to Sulphur Well City. Blk. 4, Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Jessica Declue and Ryan W. Declue to Timothy Colwell. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 136. McDonald County, Mo.

Caidy Brown and Joel Martin to Ajmer S. Pandher and Hardep Singh. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.