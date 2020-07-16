Sign in
Historic School Gets Upgrades July 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption COURTESY PHOTO Volunteers have been restoring the historic New Bethel School near Anderson since 2011. Most recently volunteers installed a 15-foot chalkboard and antique desks. Also the floor has been refinished, and the walls have been repainted. Some of the bead board has been replaced. Volunteers have also added a small kitchen and created a victory garden outside the school.

