COURTESY PHOTO Volunteers have been restoring the historic New Bethel School near Anderson since 2011. Most recently volunteers installed a 15-foot chalkboard and antique desks. Also the floor has been refinished, and the walls have been repainted. Some of the bead board has been replaced. Volunteers have also added a small kitchen and created a victory garden outside the school.

COURTESY PHOTO Volunteers have been restoring the historic New Bethel School near Anderson since 2011. Most recently, volunteers installed a 15-foot chalkboard and antique desks. Also, the floor has been refinished, and the walls have been repainted. Some of the beadboard has been replaced. Volunteers have also added a small kitchen and created a victory garden outside the school.

COURTESY PHOTO Volunteers have been restoring the historic New Bethel School near Anderson since 2011. Most recently, volunteers installed a 15-foot chalkboard and antique desks. Also, the floor has been refinished, and the walls have been repainted. Some of the beadboard has been replaced. Volunteers have also added a small kitchen and created a victory garden outside the school.

COURTESY PHOTO Volunteers have been restoring the historic New Bethel School near Anderson since 2011. Most recently, volunteers installed a 15-foot chalkboard and antique desks. Also, the floor has been refinished, and the walls have been repainted. Some of the beadboard has been replaced. Volunteers have also added a small kitchen and created a victory garden outside the school.