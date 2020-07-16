After a missing person alert and a three-day search, a Carthage man's body has been recovered from the Elk River.

Daniel L. Maggard, 51, was last seen alive between 7 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

According to Sheriff Michael Hall, Maggard was floating the river with friends when he announced he was cold and left his group on foot one mile north of Noel on Highway 59 near Two Sons Campground. Maggard advised he would find a ride back to his truck at Elk River Floats or to his campsite at River Ranch.

He was last seen wearing a gray ball cap with white lettering, a light blue shirt and two-tone shorts. He is reported to have had extensive medical issues requiring daily medications.

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 11, Maggard's body was located one half-mile downstream from his last known location. Deputy Coroner Jonathan Fletcher pronounced Maggard dead at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was attributed to drowning.