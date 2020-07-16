The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are hosting a testing event at McDonald County High School on July 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to be tested must register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those who need assistance registering may contact the Missouri covid-19 hotline (toll-free) at 877-435-8411.

The McDonald County Health Department has reported 84 new individuals who have tested positive for covid-19 in the past week.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 892 total positives in the county, 716 of whom have been released from isolation. There are 11 in the hospital, and there has been one death.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.