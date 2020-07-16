Division I

The following cases were filed:

Summer S. Rock vs. Christopher E. Sarver. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Matthew Wayne Rash. Failed to properly affix/display tab on motor vehicle license plate.

Robert L. Thomas Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Samuel Leon Gothard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cortez L. Jordan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lonnie G. Snow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sharlyn K. Kline. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth Leroy Puckett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael L. Burrage III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chloe A. Pittman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lierra Leann Weber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Anthony M. Hayford vs. Brandy L. Hayford. Judgment of dissolution.

Shirley C. Breeden vs. Charles D. Breeden. Judgment of dissolution.

Sophie A. Smith vs. Lawrence C. Sunby. Judgment of dissolution.

Jeremy J. Jones vs. Sabrina D. Jones. Judgment of dissolution.

Jessica D. Fuller vs. Dakota R. Fuller. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Cody A. Cade. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jacquelyn S. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Caleb Michael Noblitt. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Chloe A. Pittman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Lonnie G. Snow. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christian Sullivan Triplett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Christopher McKinsey. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Eric Igisomar et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Trashell Hemingway et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Creditbox.com, LLC vs. Matthew Herrin. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Alisha Mitchell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Juanita Zumwalt. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Candy Brown. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lisa Madewell. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Yvonna J. Ezikiel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Lois J. Ortiz. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Fahad Abass Hadi al Kafaji. Assault, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and tampering with a witness. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Henry Andre. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Kendall M. Barber. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cody Allen Cade. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jerry Crawley. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brian Cory Lyster. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sharon E. Neel. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Randall Duane Neumeyer. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dustin Gene Peck. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tressa M. Rhodes. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Chad L. Wilson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Silar Carl Groh. Theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Amy L. Johnson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brandy Sue Pike. Theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Keith W. Wiltgen. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.