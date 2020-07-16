Amid several business items on the agenda for Noel's City Council meeting, a moment of silence broke up the norm.

During departmental reports, Marshal Randy Wilson thanked the council for allowing a moment of silence for Deputy John Wynn, who died on July 9. Marshal Wilson reported that Wynn passed away from a heart attack and gave information for funeral arrangements.

Mayor Lewis Davis began the meeting with a motion for the city to cash a CD to pay off a fire truck. This motion was approved and Fire Chief Brandon Barrett later reported that same fire truck broke down en route to a call at Trestle Park. A mechanical fuel pump went out on the truck and the part will cost around $150, the Chief said. The fire department was unable to repair the fuel pump and will have someone come out to do it.

During the meeting, a motion made by the mayor to pay Marshal Wilson the difference of $900 was approved. Because of covid-19, the city was unable to hold an election in April. Marshal Wilson ran unopposed and had already been doing the job. "The city wanted to pay him what he would've been making," City Clerk Deborah Hopping explained.

Business continued as an envelope for a bid on a city police vehicle was opened. Bidding for two city police vehicles has been open for three weeks and the city has only received one bid. A bid of $500 on a 2008 black Ford Crown Victoria from Michael Gallahue was accepted by the council. The city is still looking for a buyer for the second vehicle, a 2006 white Ford Crown Victoria.

Continuing with items on the agenda, the council discussed the struggles of Mary Bourn, who lives off of Garner Street and Boston, with party-goers trespassing on her property. The council approved Bourn using "No Trespassing" and "No Parking" signs on her property.

"There are really good employees in this city who have really helped me," Born said. "My objective here is to try to contain the mess."

The council also heard from the public. Brian Stigall, who approached the council seeking a variance approval, is looking to purchase a lot on 206 Harmony Street. The lot is 2,940 square feet. However, he plans to build an 864 square-foot home with a 4x24 foot porch on the front. According to Stigall, the lot isn't big enough to build on according to city regulations.

Stigall, who has been a contractor for 30 years, showed the council a drawing of his plans to build a two-bedroom, one-bath rental home with an open floor plan. The council discussed a lack of rental homes in the area and the fact that there are water and gas already hooked up at the lot from the previous home that was there. Southward Alderman Terry Lance made the motion to approve the variance.

In other business, council members:

Discussed options for health and life insurance and heard from representatives from HIC Agency Inc.;

Discussed an ordinance of the City of Anderson that gives people 20 days to either leave their homes or get water and sewer connected;

Heard a report from Fire Chief Brandon Barrett that the fire department has not had exposure to covid-19 and has been properly using PPE;

Heard a report from Marshal Randy Wilson that the campgrounds have stayed steady and Shadow Lake is now open.