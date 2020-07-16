This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 21

Daniel Allen, 36, of Stella, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 35 grams or less

Jacob Boyd, 26, Gainesville, Texas, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge/shoot firearm at/or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another vehicle, or building/habitable structure and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Akuo Swanson, no age given, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive within single lane, failure to dim lights and DWI -- alcohol

June 22

Austin Dean Zinn, 39, Lanagan, DWI -- alcohol

June 23

Gerald Russell Jenkinson, 51, Goodman, failure to register as sex offender

Patty Sue Martinez, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child

Dale W. Richardson, 38, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child

June 24

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle owned by another vehicle not maintained by financial responsibility

Austin Thomas York, 26, Anderson, public intoxication

June 25

Jessi Kay Deason, 34, Pineville, property damage and theft/stealing

Ethan M. Navarro, 23, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Kayla N. Pineda, 22, Neosho, assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Kendra Lynne Stanley, 37, Pineville, passing bad check

June 26

Mohamed A. Andulahi, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Andres Ballin, 19, Rodgers, Ark., theft/stealing

Justin Paul Decker, 33, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Charles William McKee, 27, Seneca, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft