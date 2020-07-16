This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 21
Daniel Allen, 36, of Stella, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 35 grams or less
Jacob Boyd, 26, Gainesville, Texas, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge/shoot firearm at/or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another vehicle, or building/habitable structure and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Akuo Swanson, no age given, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive within single lane, failure to dim lights and DWI -- alcohol
June 22
Austin Dean Zinn, 39, Lanagan, DWI -- alcohol
June 23
Gerald Russell Jenkinson, 51, Goodman, failure to register as sex offender
Patty Sue Martinez, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child
Dale W. Richardson, 38, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child
June 24
Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle owned by another vehicle not maintained by financial responsibility
Austin Thomas York, 26, Anderson, public intoxication
June 25
Jessi Kay Deason, 34, Pineville, property damage and theft/stealing
Ethan M. Navarro, 23, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Kayla N. Pineda, 22, Neosho, assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Kendra Lynne Stanley, 37, Pineville, passing bad check
June 26
Mohamed A. Andulahi, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Andres Ballin, 19, Rodgers, Ark., theft/stealing
Justin Paul Decker, 33, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Charles William McKee, 27, Seneca, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft