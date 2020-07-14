MAD to host virtual workshop

The Murphy Arts District will host a virtual workshop on American photographer Ansel Adams today at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer will read the book “Antsy Ansel: A Life in Nature” by Cindy Jenson-Elliot, which follows Adams’ path to becoming an iconic nature photographer. Afterwards, participants will paint a landscape inspired by Adams’ work.

Participants will need tape; yarn; a clothes pin; liquid tempura, watercolor or acrylic paint; cotton balls or a paint brush if using watercolors; paper; and a stiff piece of cardboard.

The workshop will premiere on the MAD Facebook page and then be archived at eldomad.com.

SAAC Awesome Auditions Camp continues

The South Arkansas Arts Center’s virtual Summer Camp will continue today with Jacob George’s ‘Awesome Auditions’ camp. Participants are urged to register for the camp in order to receive direct instruction from George, who will teach campers about how to audition for a part.

The camp is free to participate in. Visit saac-arts.org to register or learn more.