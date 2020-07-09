MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anderson Mayor Rusty Wilson says he was led by the Lord to seek the position and his faith held true. Wilson has previously served as a law enforcement officer, a volunteer firefighter and an alderman.

Anderson Mayor Rusty Wilson says he felt drawn to the responsibility of the job for years before pursuing, and securing, the elected position.

"I felt like the Lord was leading me to it," he said.

But before seeking the hot seat this year, Wilson first acclimated to municipal government over a number of years.

Wilson was elected to the position of east ward alderman in 2012 and again in 2014.

"The thought came to me to start with running for council, then I was elected and I was able to see how things work. I learned a lot about the government side of the city and, legally, making sure things are in line with the law."

Wilson is no stranger to the statutes. After moving to Anderson 15 years ago, he served as an officer with local police departments for more than a decade. He also served as a volunteer firefighter.

Now that he's seen the ins-and-outs of municipal workings from the perspectives of a citizen, an employee, a volunteer and an alderman, Wilson says he is excited about doing his part and taking on a new role to help the city move forward.

At the top of his to-do list is continued upgrades to the water system.

"No city is done improving. There are always improvements to be made," he said. "I want our citizens to have the best water available."

The June 2 election also garnered passage of a local option use tax in Anderson, with the revenue earmarked for infrastructure repairs. Wilson says that when the first tax distribution is received, it will be divvied up and put toward the most pressing issues.

"In time, once the water lines are replaced, then we can look at paving streets and making sidewalks," he said, noting Main Street and Sellers Road as two priorities. "Sidewalks are especially important when travelling on foot in town, like many do."

Wilson would like to see Anderson become more inviting to residents and businesses alike.

"I want people to want to live and work here. And businesses, I want to help them prosper. I don't want them to have to outsource for jobs or resources," he said.

Of his first few weeks on the job, Wilson said it's been "busy, but that's a good sign."

"I appreciate the confidence and support of the voters," Wilson said. "I want to do my best to work for them and provide the city with what it needs."