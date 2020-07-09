I had a perfectly good "on my soapbox" column mostly written in my head and my wife just threw a monkey wrench into the whole plan. What did she do you might ask? She commented on the beautiful sunset which caused me to go outside to take it in.

Looking at the kaleidoscope of colors and the clouds floating in the sky changed my whole thought process. I will probably come back to the column I had in my head (since it was mostly written), but for this week I want to talk about God and His wonderful plan.

This world and especially this country have been besieged with events that should only happen in movies. The coronavirus threatens not only the health of the world's citizens but also the global economy.

In the United States, we have seen millions infected with the virus and thousands die. And our economy has had an upheaval not seen for almost a century. And then, in the midst of this, we have seen civil unrest that threatens the very soul of the nation.

Our country was built on freedom of speech and the right to protest. But, what we are seeing now goes beyond those basic freedoms and is reaching anarchy. People have taken over a protest over civil rights and have made it about tearing down the nation itself. Looters and rioters roam the streets of our cities with impunity and many leaders praise their actions or at least do nothing to stop the violence.

We are in the midst of a storm that is wreaking carnage on our nation. And no one has the answer to when the storm will be over. For the last nearly four years, we have seen nothing but partisan bickering and fighting that has weakened us to face the challenges threatening our country.

But, in the midst of the storm, we can have a peace that passes all understanding. In the midst of a pandemic virus, global economic chaos and violence that births anarchy there is peace if we but change our focus.

We keep turning to man to lead us out of this storm when, in reality, man has shown little ability to do so. Instead of relying on man, we need to turn our faces to God for guidance and peace. Sadly, the number of people who believe that God is the answer is dwindling every day.

I saw a picture the other day of a young lady holding a sign that said, "Going to Hell and proud of it." What a sad commentary on where we have come to as a country. Instead of seeking God's wisdom, we are pushing him aside.

Our arrogance and the need for self-reliance does nothing to calm the storm that we are experiencing at this point in time in man's history. And I fear that God has had just about enough of us ignoring Him.

I am scared for my country and this world but, in the midst of this and every other storm, I can have peace because I know God is always in control.

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.