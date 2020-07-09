Harmon Orson Landon

July 25, 1928

June 26, 2020

Harmon Orson Landon, 91, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark.

He was born July 25, 1928, in Tiff City, Mo., to William Charles and Ruby (Nutting) Landon. He lived most of his life in the McDonald County area. He served in the United States Army from 1951-1956. On Dec. 8, 1951, he married Margurette Rhoten in Eureka Springs, Ark. Around 1959 he became partners in the Landon & Boyd Service Station. He always raised cattle and spent many hours in the hay fields, always with his dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margurette, Aug. 7, 2008; and a daughter-in-law, Sherry Lynn Landon in 2018.

Survivors are two sons, Raymond (Betty) of Noel, Gerald Landon of Grove, Okla; and four grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Joseph Orler

March 21, 1931

July 1, 2020

Donald Joseph "Joe" Orler, 89, a lifelong resident of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Carthage, Mo., after suffering an apparent heart attack.

He was born March 21, 1931, in Anderson, to John and Rose (Salvadore) Orler. He spent his entire life on the family farm east of Anderson. Farming and raising cattle was a passion and he always had a job outside of farming, retiring from the Neosho Water Department in 1993. In his younger years, he was an accomplished baseball player, even sparking the interest of some major league teams, including the Yankees. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Nancy Orler; and three brothers, Bob, Vic and John Orler.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Orler of the home; five children, Cathy Orler of Camdenton, Mo., Robert Benjamin Orler of Brighton, Mich., Greg Orler of Dallas, Texas, Barbee Vandergriff of Carthage, Mo., John Orler of St. Louis; and six grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to a local food bank or the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.