The new playground located on 222 E. Garner Street in Goodman features 19 different activities.

Goodman residents will soon be able to enjoy the perks of a new playground at no cost to them.

At the regular meeting held on June 2, the council approved a bid from APC Play and purchased the Spartan playground package. This package was originally priced at $100,000, but Mayor J.R. Fisher negotiated with the company and brought it down to $60,587, including installation.

By switching to The Cornerstone Bank, the city was able to purchase the playground with no cost to taxpayers.

"Because of the extra income from an increase in the interest, the interest will pay for the playground," Mayor Fisher explained. "I am thankful for the council members who saw this unique opportunity and took advantage of it."

The new playground on 222 E. Garner Street features 19 different activities, including ladders, nets, a maze panel, a telescope panel, seven slides, and is approved for children ages 5 to 12.

The installation of the new playground began on June 24. The addition of barricades and mulch are the only things needed for the project to be completed.

Once the playground and community building are finished, the city plans to host an open house.

"We can't wait to celebrate the good things that are happening in Goodman," Mayor Fisher said.