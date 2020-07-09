Bo Bergen, athletic director at McDonald County High School, didn't have to look too far away to replace Skyler Rawlins as girls' softball coach at MCHS.

Bergen found the school's new coach already on the school's softball coaching staff.

Heath Alumbaugh, a 2001 graduate of McDonald County High School, was approved by the board at its June 29 special meeting.

"It feels good being named the softball coach," Alumbaugh said. "We have a great program with a great tradition and now I have a chance to continue what has been laid out in front of us. I really feel like it is a special opportunity. With all that is going on, I am just ready to get started. I know the girls are ready to get on the field and get to work."

After graduating from MCHS, Alumbaugh played baseball as a catcher at Hendrix College, graduating in 2005. He came back to McDonald County as a teacher and coach. He coached football and baseball until 2016 when he moved to the softball program.

Joining Alumbaugh as assistants will be Kyle and Lee Smith, who were also on staff under Rawlins.

"Having Coach Smith and Coach Smith back is huge," Alumbaugh said. "They are both a big help. We say, 'we are not rebuilding, but reloading,' and that goes for the coaching staff too."

Alumbaugh takes over a program that won two district and two conference titles in the past five years. Last year's district championship team finished the season with a 21-3 record.

"I want to thank Coach Bergen, Dr. Stanton (Mark Stanton, superintendent) and the school board for this opportunity," Alumbaugh said. "Obviously, this is where I want to be at."

Bergen said Alumbaugh's dedication to the athletic program since he joined the district is much appreciated.

"Loyal is the first word that comes to mind when you talk about Coach Alumbaugh," Bergen said. "His loyalty to the McDonald County School District over the past 14 or 15 years and the love he has for the district and this program is something that you don't get every day."

Bergen said he thought it was important to have someone familiar with the program and the girls for the upcoming season.

"I knew the girls wanted and needed a familiar face to step in," Bergen said. "When you have such a great coaching staff like we have, the decision on who that will be becomes much harder. It was the easiest, yet the hardest, decision I've had to make. Ultimately, I felt like Coach Alumbaugh has earned the opportunity -- not just because of his loyalty or his character -- but also because he's a great coach. I'm a little biased but, in my opinion, in hardball, you win on the mound and in the circle. Coach Alumbaugh has a proven ability to develop young pitchers and catchers and that's something that we as a program can build around. He will also have two of the best assistants in the state."

Bergen said, "He has complete faith in Alumbaugh to continue the success of the Lady Mustang softball program."

"I'm really happy for Heath and his family," Bergen said. "I know that this program means the world to him and I know he will do a great job leading it."