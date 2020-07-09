JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri General Assembly requires each state agency to thoroughly review its rules and regulations every five years. In compliance with the Missouri General Assembly's ongoing review requirements, the Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to comment on the existing Wildlife Code of Missouri regulations during July and August online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zia.

Learn more about the Wildlife Code and the MDC rule-making process at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri.