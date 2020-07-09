The McDonald County Fair is scheduled to take place, albeit at a new date and with new pandemic precautions in place.

After careful thought and deliberation, the board of directors of the McDonald County Fair has made a decision to move the McDonald County Fair to Thursday, July 23, through Saturday, July 25.

The Youth Horse Show will be on Sunday, July 26.

This decision was based on a recommendation from the McDonald County Health Department in order to have more time between the Newton County Fair and the McDonald County Fair in the event of exhibitors experiencing covid-19 exposure.

Social distancing will be required at all events for the McDonald County Fair based on CDC guidelines.

Furthermore, the McDonald County Health Department will require the use of facial coverings in the fair building and livestock building in order to proceed with the McDonald County Fair.

"After much discussion and consideration of the safety of the exhibitors, volunteers and visitors to the McDonald County Fair, the board of directors has adopted this safety measure and will require the use of facial coverings for any person over the age of two years," the most recent release from fair officials read.

In addition to social distancing and facial coverings, hand sanitizer will be provided, along with stand-alone handwashing stations.

"We understand that moving the McDonald County Fair to a different date than originally scheduled may be a burden on some exhibitors, but we hope that each and every exhibitor will still be able to attend and participate in the McDonald County Fair. If you are unable to do so and have already preregistered, please contact us at [email protected] or 417-850-9547. At this time, no more entries will be accepted so that each superintendent will have time to prepare their respective shows."

"We also understand that our nation has deeply divided feelings toward the use of facial coverings, and the board of directors is in no way taking a stance or advocating one way or another on the issue of facial coverings. But, in order to proceed with the 2020 McDonald County Fair during the covid-19 pandemic, the board of directors had to make a difficult decision. The board of directors, collectively and individually, hope that each and every one of you understands."