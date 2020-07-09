McDonald County is currently reflecting a 17.88% positive result rate in relation to covid-19 testing.

As of Wednesday morning, the statistics were as follows:

• Total individuals tested -- 4,519;

• Total infections -- 808;

• New infections -- 96;

• Total released from isolation -- 617;

• Released on Tuesday -- 30;

• Hospitalizations -- 10;

• Deaths -- 1.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.

Due to the spike in positive test results, Goodman City Hall has opted to close its doors to the public.