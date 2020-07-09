Soua Yang to Ronald L. Lockhart. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 183. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul D. Bates, deceased, and Diana Bates to Maria Doris Robles. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Kay Barnard Underwood to Michael R. Graciano. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry D. Hobbs to Christina A. Varner. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Timothy Tucker to Rhonda Carol Artz and Timothy Tucker. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Stonebreaker Heights Sub-division. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna L. Rogers and David Rogers to Old Blue Assets, LLC. Park Valley, Lot 5 through Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Jon Ringstaff and Jaimee Ringstaff to Jaron B. McCully. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Randall F. Wilson to Danny S. Madewell and Bobette J. Madewell. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 184. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Fuller and Anthony Fuller to Kathleen Wells and Nicholas Wells. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Angela Hamilton, Jared Hamilton, Betty A. Hamilton and Troy D. Hamilton to Angela Hamilton and Jared Hamilton. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Amy L. Venter and Quentin Venter to Jessica Jade Delzell and Christopher David Delzell. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry Parkman and Eva Parkman to Diane Crandol. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Rodney Horn to Gene McGrath. Bluebird Meadow Sub-division. Blk. 1, Lot 17. McDonald County, Mo.

Rebecca Lynn Adams and Raymond Linn Adams to Serena Martinez and Rafael Martinez. Fairview Heights. Blk. C, Lot 7 through Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Russell van Elk to Shana M. Bookout and Brad L. Bookout. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher Jennings and Shannon D. Jennings to Jacqueline J. Perry and David M. Perry. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Jarrid Joseph Giese and Terra Dawn Hudson. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.