The McDonald County R-1 School District is hosting "a traditional graduation with a twist of social distancing" on Friday, at 6 p.m. according to Superintendent Mark Stanton.

"Our intent from the very beginning was, our hope was, to have a traditional graduation for our students and our families, and because of the covid that has continued, we've had to rethink that, so what the high school has tried to do is to create a unique graduation experience," Stanton said.

He said graduates and their families will be in their cars and the students will get to walk across a stage, receive their diplomas and pose for photos taken by a professional photographer. He noted the ministerial alliance is going to pre-record a baccalaureate, and the high school is putting together a video with speeches by the salutatorian and valedictorian.

According to a document provided by the school district, students are to check-in at the entrance to the student parking lot. They may begin arriving at 5 p.m. Each student vehicle will be given a number and escorted to its parking space. Vehicle numbers will be announced so students can make their way to the circle drive in front of the high school, where the stage will be.

"Each student will be permitted one vehicle in the parking lot and will need a driver to accompany them. We invite family members to ride with their graduate for the ceremony but kindly ask them to remain in their vehicle when their graduate is receiving their diploma," the document said.

"After students have received their diploma and are back in their vehicle, they will proceed to the south entrance of the high school. A check-out station will be set up at that exit. This is where students will drop off school-issued graduation regalia and receive any documents related to graduation. Students, please remember you may not receive your diploma if you have any holds at the high school.

"A Facebook live stream will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. This will include pre-recorded speeches and will be followed by the graduation procession beginning at 6 p.m.

"Students are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a tasteful, school-appropriate manner for this event. After exiting the drive-thru, we invite all graduates to drive north on Business 71 in front of the high school as they leave MCHS as graduates."

Stanton concluded, "I just want to thank our seniors of 2020 for all their contributions and all the things they've done for our school system for all the years they've been a mustang, and I want to thank them for their patience. I know they'll go on to do great things. We're very proud of them."