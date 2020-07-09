Due to the increase in covid-19 cases, the city of Goodman postponed its council meeting scheduled for July 7 and has not yet decided when it will be rescheduled.

The doors to City Hall have also been locked to the public in response to the increase in covid-19 cases.

"We've been talking to the health department and decided to play it safe," City Clerk Georgia Holtz said.

The city plans to inform residents when the council meeting will be rescheduled and encourages everyone to practice social distancing.