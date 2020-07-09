Division I

The following cases were filed:

Gary A. Wasson vs. Erica Wasson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sean Franklin Cartwright. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brittany M. Hagan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Corey Robbins et al vs. Shelter Mutual Insurance. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Dora L. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Pamela M. Berger. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vincent F. Fitial. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Whyneld Dick. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Erika R. Debusk. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Perlihna Diras et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Sarah J. Webb et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa A. Nalley et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkanas Hospital, LLC vs. James Brewer et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkanas Hospital, LLC vs. Jeffery Jones et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James R. Moore et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Caleb R. Parsons et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Stephanie D. Beaver et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Keith M. Titus. Suit on account.

Mang C. Ni Thang vs. Tracey Stanart et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Sean Franklin Cartwright. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Helgen E. Phillip. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Brittany M. Hagan. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

James Evans Johnny. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Felonies:

David A. Means. Domestic assault.

Connie Letourneau. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Benjamin T. Schaeffer. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Guy J. Lane. Assault.

Ihda S. Benjamin. DWI -- alcohol -- serious physical injury.

Dale W. Martin. Trafficking drugs or attempt and resisting/interfering with arrest -- by fleeing.

Paul R. Cline. Domestic assault.

Brett B. Reinke. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.