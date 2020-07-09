This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 13

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 59, Goodman, probation violation, making false report, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Hunter Corten, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident

Alvaro Flores, 38, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI -- alcohol and failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of vehicle

Steven Lamphear, 35, Gentry, Ark., activities violation in a non-designated conservation area

Alma D. Sauza, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operate motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Anderson, property damage, trespassing and resisting arrest

Dorothy Juanity Wiltfong, 46, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Rafael Zamora, 46, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failure to register motor vehicle

July 14

Ricardo Alexander Barahona, 25, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Leah Martin, 25, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and disorderly conduct

Martin Reyes, 25, Rogers, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit

Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle

Adrian Valois-Castro, 24, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

July 15

John Ahren Gardner Jr., 22, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Heidi Renee Huckeba, 21, no address given, theft/stealing

Amy Lou Johnson, 35, Neosho, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jacob D. Meadors, 37, Anderson, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Derek Lynn Reeves, 39, Pineville, parole violation

July 16

Rocky Allen Colvard, 47, Seneca, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

David Means, 31, no address given, domestic assault

July 17

Jennifer D. Breeden, 24, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Jason Allen Stewart, 47, no address given, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Danny Ray Warren, 54, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and expired plates

Sharnan Ann Zimmerman, 49, Southwest City, passing bad check

July 18

Jesus Bonilla, 33, Fort Worth, Texas, assault, receiving stolen property, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm

Orlando G. Crusada, 23, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Christopher C. Lasley, 43, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest -- by fleeing

Joshua Casswell McIntier, 31, Pineville, probation violation, domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Veronica Dawn Scott, 40, Noel, probation violation

July 20

Thomas Wayne Madewell, 50, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Jason Pole McAdams, 49, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 42, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child

Clinton Adam Taylor, 36, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Cody Threet, 34, Rogers, Ark., possession of up to 35 grams or marijuana, identity theft/attempted identity theft and pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Edward Wilson, 53, Centerton, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to return leased or rented property, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less