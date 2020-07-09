This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 13
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 59, Goodman, probation violation, making false report, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Hunter Corten, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident
Alvaro Flores, 38, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI -- alcohol and failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of vehicle
Steven Lamphear, 35, Gentry, Ark., activities violation in a non-designated conservation area
Alma D. Sauza, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operate motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Anderson, property damage, trespassing and resisting arrest
Dorothy Juanity Wiltfong, 46, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Rafael Zamora, 46, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failure to register motor vehicle
July 14
Ricardo Alexander Barahona, 25, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Leah Martin, 25, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and disorderly conduct
Martin Reyes, 25, Rogers, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit
Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle
Adrian Valois-Castro, 24, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
July 15
John Ahren Gardner Jr., 22, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Heidi Renee Huckeba, 21, no address given, theft/stealing
Amy Lou Johnson, 35, Neosho, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jacob D. Meadors, 37, Anderson, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Derek Lynn Reeves, 39, Pineville, parole violation
July 16
Rocky Allen Colvard, 47, Seneca, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
David Means, 31, no address given, domestic assault
July 17
Jennifer D. Breeden, 24, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Jason Allen Stewart, 47, no address given, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Danny Ray Warren, 54, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and expired plates
Sharnan Ann Zimmerman, 49, Southwest City, passing bad check
July 18
Jesus Bonilla, 33, Fort Worth, Texas, assault, receiving stolen property, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm
Orlando G. Crusada, 23, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Christopher C. Lasley, 43, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest -- by fleeing
Joshua Casswell McIntier, 31, Pineville, probation violation, domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Veronica Dawn Scott, 40, Noel, probation violation
July 20
Thomas Wayne Madewell, 50, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Jason Pole McAdams, 49, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Candi Dawn Sherwood, 42, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child
Clinton Adam Taylor, 36, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Cody Threet, 34, Rogers, Ark., possession of up to 35 grams or marijuana, identity theft/attempted identity theft and pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Edward Wilson, 53, Centerton, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to return leased or rented property, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less