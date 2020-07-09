The primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4, is slated to feature races for three local, elected positions -- that of sheriff, western commissioner, and eastern commissioner, as well as a number of races for elected positions on the state level.

Sheriff Michael Hall will be vying to maintain his title against three candidates -- Zeb Winton, Christopher Creekmore and Rob Evenson. Evenson served as the McDonald County Sheriff from 2000 until 2004, then again from 2008 until 2012.

Neither incumbent Western Commissioner David Holloway nor incumbent Eastern Commissioner John Bunch filed for re-election. James Cope, Luap McKeever, Ty Kern, Nancy Weber, Jason O'Brien and James McCool are running for Eastern Commission; and Bryan Hall, Chester Neel and Ricky Lett are running for Western Commissioner.

Running unopposed is Sue Ann Stokes for assessor, B.J. Goodwin for coroner, Tonya Garvin for public administrator and Travis Green for surveyor.

All local candidates are representing the Republican Party.

Voters will also have the opportunity to vote for or against Constitutional Amendment No. 2, which reads as follows:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

• Adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years-old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act;

• Prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid, and;

• Require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid Expansion?

State government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion. Local governments expect costs to decrease by an unknown amount.

• Yes

• No

Another ballot question is: Shall the Board of Alderman of the City of Goodman, Missouri, provide by ordinance for the appointment of a Collector as provided by the Statutes of the State of Missouri?

• Yes

• No

Also on the ballot are the following positions and subsequent candidates, by party affiliation:

-- Republican (R)

- Governor

• Raleigh Ritter

• Mike Parson

• James W. (Jim) Neely

• Saundra McDowell

- Lieutenant Governor

• Arnie C. (A.C.) Dienoff

• Mike Kehoe

• Aaron T. Wisdom

• Mike Carter

- Secretary of State

• John R. (Jay) Ashcroft

- State Treasurer

• Scott Fitzpatrick

- Attorney General

• Eric Schmitt

- State Representative of the 7th District

• Eric Harleman

• Kevin VanStory

• Steve Chentnik

• Billy Long

• Camille Lombardi-Olive

- Senator of the 29th District

• Mike Moon

• David Cole

- State Representative of the 159th District

• Dirk Deaton

• Mark Bartley

-- Democratic (D)

- Governor

• Nicole Galloway

• Jimmie Matthews

• Antoin Johnson

• Eric Morrison

• Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem

- Lieutenant Governor

• Gregory A. Upchurch

• Alissia Canady

- Secretary of State

• Yinka Faleti

- State Treasurer

• Vicki Lorenz Englund

- Attorney General

• Rich Finneran

• Elad Gross

- State Representative of the 7th District

• Teresa Montseny

-- Libertarian (L)

- Governor

• Rik Combs

- Lieutenant Governor

• Bill Slantz

- Secretary of State

• Carl Herman Freese

- State Treasurer

• Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff

- Attorney General

• Kevin C. Babcock

- State Representative of the 7th District

• Kevin Craig

– Green (G)

- Governor

• Jerome Howard Bauer

- Lieutenant Governor

• Kelly Dragoo

- Secretary of State

• Paul Lehmann

- State Treasurer

• Joseph Civettini

-- Constitution (C)

- Secretary of State

• Paul Venable